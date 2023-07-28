New dining options drive development in Northeast Tallahassee

LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — With a growing population comes a growing amount of business in Northeast Tallahassee

Businesses like Canopy Road Cafe are opening new locations in the area. Location owner Mary Lacarakis is excited to do what she loves on the NE side of Tallahassee.

"I love our guests. Any of our regulars that know me, know the company, I want to know your name," Lacarakis said. "I don't want to just serve you food."

She said the growth in the area provides opportunity for her new location of Canopy Road Cafe to thrive in this part of town.

"This was kind of the last destination to grow in Tallahassee," Lacarakis said. "Residential has been going up very quickly. "

That growth is driving business in Northeast Tallahassee.

NAI Talcor Commercial Real Estate advisor Slaton Murray said more people does bring more business.

"Most of the single family home growth that we are experiencing as a market is occurring actually from the Apalachee Parkway up to the northeast side of Tallahassee," Murray said. "We have a lot of single family home growth that also drives the demand for more commercial products, such as restaurants. "

That is what drove Keith Paniucki with Jeremiah's Italian Ice to open their second location in Northeast Tallahassee right next to the new Bannerman Publix.

They offer sweet treats, with their signature Gelati.

"I;m really sold on NE Tallahassee, enough to put money in those businesses to get those open," Paniucki said. "There's no doubt about the growth."

Right across the street, Farm Stores is setting up shop.

The drive-thru convenient store has been in high demand in the NE.

"We know the Northeast side has been waiting on Farm Stores for a while now. We think it's a really great area to build a good relationship with the community and keep it going for years and years," said manager Conley Tully.

Living in the area, Lacarakis is excited to see other businesses come to this end of town.

"When you open up more businesses, there's more foot traffic," Lacarakis said. "There's plenty of business for everyone."

Canopy Road Cafe had their soft opening Thursday. Farm Stores opened to the public Friday.

Jeremiah's is set to be open by March 2024.

