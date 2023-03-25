New development on Bannerman Road aims to create bikeable, walkable area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The long term goal for Bannerman road is to make it more biker and walker friendly. That goal starts with the building of the Shops at Bannerman Village, and continues with the Bannerman road widening project.

It's not unusual to see a lot of cars on Bannerman road, some traveling to Thomasville road to run errands. With a new Publix being built on Bannerman road near Bull Headly road, Theresa Freeman says she's excited to not have to travel to Thomasville road to get her groceries and plans to frequent the new Publix often.

"I'll be very frequent, I might know everyone's names I'll be so frequent," said Freeman.

The new shopping center isn't the only plan for the area. Leon County Commissioner Brian Welch says within the next year the Bannerman road widening project will start. It includes 12 foot multi use sidewalks on either side of the road, with the hope of making the area more walkable and bikeable.

"Now they don't have to go out on Thomasville road and get in all that traffic they can ride their bikes and they can walk. Starbucks is putting in this covered bike parking. So we're really embracing this idea of trying to encourage people not to use their cars to go to this plaza," said Commissioner Welch.

The Shops at Bannerman Village will have more to offer than just new amenities. Commissioner Welch says several oak trees are being saved and that area surrounding it will be used as a small park.

"We are happy to see our developers come in and really embrace the concept of being neighbors and making sure they're working to adapt to the environment and the community that's driven around here. so it's just an example of public sector investment meeting private sector investment," Commissioner Welch said.

Freeman says she's seen the changes to the area throughout her life and she's excited for what's next.

"It's very nice, it's very lovely to see the neighborhood going better, different, getting bigger," said Freeman.

The Shops at Bannerman Village will open with Publix, which is expected to open in June. Commissioner Welch says the out parcel stores will follow, and in the near future apartments and single family homes are planned for the area as well.

As for the Bannerman road widening project, once it starts it's expected to last two to three years.