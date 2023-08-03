Thomasville neighbors call for body cam footage to be released in wake of officer-involved shooting

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Officers were in pursuit of a separate suspect before setting out to pull over Cole in traffic stop. Cole exited his vehicle with what officer say was a hand gun. Officers fired, hitting Cole.

"It was shocking to all of us," said Reverend Spencer Wilson.

Local Reverend, Spencer Wilson reflects on the news of the officer involved shooting that took place on Wednesday afternoon. That shooting claimed the life of 19-year-old Alfred Shawntez Cole.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, this is the first officer involved shooting in Thomasville this year.

"This was something we were not looking for. It's been a while since we've had police involved shooting. Nevertheless, our concerns are accountability," said Wilson.

Wilson tells me he's waiting to draw his conclusion but says bodycam footage should be released first.

According to the GBI, Thomas County's drug squad was out to arrest a suspect with warrants.

In an unrelated instance Cole was spotted driving erratically. When agents tried to do a traffic stop, Cole drove away leading to a small car chase.

Off Meadow Street Cole stepped out of the car with what agents say was a stolen handgun. Agents fired at Cole, hitting him.

This is drawing a light to another issue in Thomas County for law enforcement --an uptick in stolen guns.

"Handguns in particular are more of a crime of opportunity," said Jones.

Captain Steven Jones of the Thomas County Sheriff Office, says Thomas County has experienced a wave of gun thefts in the area.

"Lock your vehicles, even if it's in your own driveway. I know my neighbors; I know everyone around me but that doesn't mean someone from another neighborhood isn't coming and flipping door handles," said Jones.

In the meantime, the GBI is still working to uncover details surrounding Cole's death.

"We know that God will have the last say so in this whole ordeal," said Wilson.