New details emerge on Day 2 of De'Arius Cannon Trial

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — New body cam video shows the moment after the shooting and responding officers testify to their efforts to save Murray.

A Forensic specialist testified that Murray was shot in the back. Prosecutors also went over the guns that were recovered during the shooting, one AR-15 and an AK rifle belonging to shooting suspect Tamylon Williams. The rifles were found after Tamylon and one other suspect were blocked in at a local gas station and then arrested. The AR-15 found on the passenger side where Williams exited the car, along the floorboard. The AK rifle in the backseat behind the passenger side.

They also discussed De'Arius Cannon's interview with police while he was in the hospital. In it Cannon revealed he saw a suspect shooting in his direction wearing a red jack and another suspect wearing a black jacket that is believed to be Tamylon Williams and William Thomas.

“He was taken into custody, and I moved around to the front at which point I could see into the vehicle," said Lt. Chris Papy.

“And what did you see," asked by the attorney.

“There was an AR style pistol, pistol grip rifle that had been next to his left leg,” said Papy.

De’Arius Cannon’s had a handgun the night of the shooting. Cannon said during his arrest his gun was clean and that they were shooting at him.

Court will continue tomorrow and is expected to last through Dec. 9.

