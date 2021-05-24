New delivery-based bakery in Tallahassee makes gourmet treats for dogs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — There's a new bakery in town that will have your dog's tail wagging.

Zomad Bakery makes gourmet treats for your four-legged friend including cupcakes and donuts.

All of the products are made with ingredients that are safe for dogs to eat.

Samantha Stevens, the owner of the delivery-based business says she got the idea by spending time with her daughter and taking care of her dog.

"Just having my daughter and wanting to spend time with her, having my dog who needed a special diet and attention, and living here and moving to a community that would even allow me to be successful," said Stevens.

You can order dog treats from Zomad Bakery by visiting their Facebook Page.