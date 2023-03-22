New crosswalk at Sabal Palm Elementary

In an effort to keep kids safe on their way to and from school, a new crosswalk is now in use at Sabal Palm Elementary.

A survey over the summer found that the old crosswalk wasn't safe or ADA compliant. The new crosswalk was moved further down the street and will now help students with wheelchairs travel to school safely.

Principal Shannon Davis is excited for the over one hundred students who walk to school have a better way to get to class.

"We just want this to be a safe place for students to walk, for kids to feel safe on their way to school and of course at school so this is a great addition," said Davis.

Davis said they'll be partnering with the Knight Creative Communities Institute of Tallahassee for the crosswalks to classrooms initiative. Students and volunteers will be painting the crosswalk to enhance pedestrian safety on April 16th.