Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

New crosswalk at Sabal Palm Elementary

A survey found the old crosswalk wasn't safe or ADA compliant. The new crosswalk was moved further down the street and will now help students with wheelchairs travel to school safely.
Posted at 7:21 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 19:21:52-04

In an effort to keep kids safe on their way to and from school, a new crosswalk is now in use at Sabal Palm Elementary.

A survey over the summer found that the old crosswalk wasn't safe or ADA compliant. The new crosswalk was moved further down the street and will now help students with wheelchairs travel to school safely.

Principal Shannon Davis is excited for the over one hundred students who walk to school have a better way to get to class.

"We just want this to be a safe place for students to walk, for kids to feel safe on their way to school and of course at school so this is a great addition," said Davis.

Davis said they'll be partnering with the Knight Creative Communities Institute of Tallahassee for the crosswalks to classrooms initiative. Students and volunteers will be painting the crosswalk to enhance pedestrian safety on April 16th.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming