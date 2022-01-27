Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

New crisis hotline will launch nationwide in summer 2022

One Georgia health expert weighs in on its impacts
items.[0].videoTitle
A new three-digit crisis hotline will be rolling out across Georgia and the rest of the nation by the summer of 2022.
Posted at 10:46 PM, Jan 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-26 22:56:01-05

(WTXL) — A new three-digit crisis hotline will be rolling out across Georgia and the rest of the nation by the summer of 2022.

That new hotline number, 9-8-8.

It's designed to serve people facing a mental health crisis, provide suicide prevention services, and refer people in need to the right agency.

Debbie Richardson, a Georgia psych-mental health professional and volunteer with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said this new hotline will really make a difference in the future.

"They will be able to ask the right questions to see if they need a referral, if this is a true emergency or if someone just needs to talk a little bit about some problems. "

The 9-8-8 mental health crisis hotline is expected to go live in July 2022.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming