New crisis hotline will launch nationwide in summer 2022

(WTXL) — A new three-digit crisis hotline will be rolling out across Georgia and the rest of the nation by the summer of 2022.

That new hotline number, 9-8-8.

It's designed to serve people facing a mental health crisis, provide suicide prevention services, and refer people in need to the right agency.

Debbie Richardson, a Georgia psych-mental health professional and volunteer with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, said this new hotline will really make a difference in the future.

"They will be able to ask the right questions to see if they need a referral, if this is a true emergency or if someone just needs to talk a little bit about some problems. "

The 9-8-8 mental health crisis hotline is expected to go live in July 2022.