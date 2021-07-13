New COVID-19 testing site opens on Tallahassee's southside

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — According to the Florida Health Departments COVID-19 report, 251 new COVID-19 cases are confirmed in Leon County from the week of July 2. Leon is now sitting at a 8.7% positivity rate.

For the state, the positivity rate also rising to 7.8 percent with 23,697 total cases.

Regional Manager for Curative Rodney Sanchez, who is overseeing the new COVID-19 testing facility at Old West Enrichment Center, tells ABC 27 the new site will give people another option to get tested without having to wait in lines at one of the many other Tallahassee testing sites.

"We're still working towards getting everyone vaccinated," said Sanchez. But until that point, there are still people that are very susceptible."

While Curative says they have handed out millions of tests throughout Florida this year, Bragg Memorial Stadium, another Tallahassee testing site, who has been giving out tests since December, has given out over 300 thousand tests since December.

"Since the end of May, we kind of took a plateau and kind of went downhill a little bit as far as testing numbers are concerned and now we're kind of seeing a rise with the tests that are done again," said Tracy Pleiss of Nomi Testing.

Both companies agreeing, if you're hesitant on getting vaccinated, keep getting tested.

"We need to keep getting tested until we get a handle on this virus," said Sanchez.

The Old West Enrichment Center COVID-19 testing site is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.