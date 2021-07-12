New COVID-19 testing site comes to Old West Enrichment Center

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — To help stop the spread of COVID-19, the Old West Enrichment Center will now be a Monday through Friday COVID-19 testing site for Curative, the company that previously operated the Bragg Memorial Stadium site.

"We are excited to be the site for Covid-19 testing," said Arnetta Williams, Director for the Enrichment Center.

So far Leon County has had over 32,000 positive COVID-19 cases, with over 133,000 vaccines given out, putting the county's vaccination rate at over 50 percent.

Helping to raise those vaccination numbers on the south side, Bethel Baptist, with their new mobile vaccine clinic.

Dr. Claudette Harrell, who oversees the churches mobile vaccine unit-- says the church will soon be rolling out the Bethel Initiative-- an initiative that will help vaccinate more people on the south side.

"When we go we will take kind of wholesome approach with us so that we can try to work with the residents in those areas,and try to obtain the needs of the people in those areas," said Dr. Harrell.

Both organizations agreeing, however, if you're hesitant towards the vaccine, get tested frequently.

"If you're not vaccinated, of course you're going to have to continue to get tested," said Williams.