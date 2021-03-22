New Covenant Holy Temple Church to host vaccine clinic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Your next opportunity to get a Jonhson and Johnson shot is coming up on March 27. New Covenant Holy Temple Church will be hosting a vaccine clinic next Saturday.

They only have around 150 vaccination appointments, with 600 to give away.

"We know that the only way to stop this is by everyone getting vaccinated, not just in black communities, but also other communities," said Mary Griffin of New Covenant Holy Temple Church. "That's why we offered up our church so that we could be a helping hand in helping to stop this spread."

If you would like to sign up for an appointment, you can call 850 591-3170.