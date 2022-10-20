New clinic expanding maternal and pediatric care in Gadsden County

HAVANA, Fla. (WTXL) — From 2014-2020, there have been 38 infant deaths in Gadsden County according to county health rankings.

One medical clinic is looking to decrease this number by opening a new maternal and pediatric clinic in Havana, adding more options for care.

By opening the new maternal and pediatric health clinic in Havana, moms and babies no longer have to travel out of the county for the care they need.

Neighborhood Medical Center is starting construction on a $2 million facility off of East 1st Avenue next to the Harveys Supermarket.

CEO of Neighborhood Medial Center Jeanne Freeman says many of the maternal and pediatric patients they see in Leon County are traveling from Gadsden County. She is excited to be able to provide services for people in their own communities.

"Health care is a basic need. It's a basic civil right and women and children deserve to be able to get those services where they live. They shouldn't have to travel 16-20 miles to get those services," Freeman said.

Katrina Ball is a certified nurse midwife at Neighborhood Medical Center. She believes the new clinic is the first step in creating a healthier community.

"Education provided during the pregnancy as well as to have a safe and healthy delivery, those patients they come back you know and they bring their kids and bring their families so we can keep the families healthy, so it starts here," Ball said.

Ball is looking forward to breaking the barrier for access to care for moms in the community. The new clinic is expected to be 10,000 square feet and will create 20 new jobs in the first year it's open.

Neighborhood Medical Center is hoping to have the new clinic open in the summer of 2023.