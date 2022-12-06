New case management court meeting set for man accused of killing FAMU student MaKayla Bryant

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — A new case management hearing is being set for the winter of 2023 for Khalil Ogilvie. Ogilvie is the man accused of fatally shooting Florida A&M University graduate student and former cheerleader 22-year old MaKayla Bryant during a robbery involving an illegal drug deal in Tallahassee...back in January.

Assistant State Attorney Georgia Cappleman says they're still working on going through the evidence and discovery process. She explains case management hearings are just status updates for the judge but these are all critical steps in the process of giving some peace to the Bryant family.

"I have a job to do and that's all I'm trying to keep in my crosshairs but that job is to get justice not only for the defendant but the victim and for the next of kin."

Cappleman says these case management hearings are all likely leading up to a trial which should happen within the next year and a half.

The next case management hearing is on February 6th.

