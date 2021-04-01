New 'Birds of Prey' Aviary open at Tallahassee Museum

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Museum is adding a new attraction and a few furry guests.

The museum just opened up its "Birds of Prey" Aviary. It features owls, bald eagles, and even a hawk.

The original aviary was damaged during Hurricane Michael. The new aviary features a walk-through tunnel that allows you to get up close and personal with the birds. All of this comes from the help of the community.

"We're just so lucky we had the support of the community helping to get this aviary open," says Suzie Buzzo, an animal curator with the museum. "We had a lot of donations of rocks and trees from local companies. We have these new palms and pools that the birds are going to totally enjoy and splash around in."

Also new to the zoo are three African Civets who are guests at the museum. You can find more information about the Tallahassee Museum and some of its events by clicking here.