New art contest highlights famous African-Americans in Gadsden County

TALLAHASSEE , Fla. (WTXL) — For the first time, Tallahassee Community College Gadsden Center and its Educational Talent Search has teamed up to create an art contest.

The theme is famous African Americans as part of Black History Month celebrations.

Jessica Griffin is the Director of continued workforce education at Tallahassee Community College said they wanted to bring cultural opportunities to everyone living in Gadsden county and to make an impact in the community.

"Everything we do is centered around making an impact in the workforce but our community makes up our workforce so anything we can do to encourage motive and uplift the community we're all for it," Griffin said.

TCC Gadsden Center is accepting all forms of art submissions until Feb. 16.

If you would like to submit any artwork you can drop it off at the TCC Gadsden Center and if you're submitting digital art you can email Sabrina Stewart, Sabrina.Stewart@TCC.fl.edu.