New apartment development proposed for All Saints neighborhood

TALLAHASSEE, FL (WTXL) — A new seven-story apartment complex is set to go where the GVO nightclub used to be. The project is going through the approval process with the city's zoning department.

Business owners in the area like Rony Gomez said most of their customers are students and are excited to see more come to the area.

Gomez opened up One Touch Barber shop in 2010, before most of the new development came to the area.

"I came up here and I didn't know this whole college town area was being built, so I got lucky with this spot," Gomez said.

He said the development has brought lots of business.

"The more you build, the more people are gonna live, you are going to have more people around you so, that helps," Gomez said.

He is excited to hear about a new development in the works feet away from his shop at the site of the old GVO nightclub. The property, located on the corner of Railroad Avenue and Gaines Street, has been sitting empty for months.

The seven-story, 41 unit complex will have space for commercial businesses and extend back into the All Saints neighborhood to build parking.

Something that worries Mike Goldstein, owner of Capital City Pedicabs.

Goldstein gives tours of the All Saints Area and said new development is wiping away the area's past.

"History is getting lost along the away and that's been my biggest pet peeve is that when these buildings pop up, a lot of people don't know what was there before it," Goldstein said.

He said people he drives around town have mixed feelings.

"Some are excited about it, some are hesitant about it so it's been a weird mix but kind of eye opening to hear both sides of it," Goldstein said.

Gomez said he thinks the development is a good idea with the new FSU College of Business being built across the street.

"People that go to law school, they live at the law school," Gomez said. "People that go to med school, they live over in that area. So, in this area, that is 100 percent a plus."

Gomez said he feels nothing but excitement.

"I know I am excited, I know my barbers are going to be really excited, financially excited," Gomez said. "We love what we do. We love having that barber shop feel. We love having clients walk in the car, look in the mirror and it feels good."

The project does not yet have a set completion date because it is still awaiting approval.

ABC 27 reached out to the developer, 908 Group, and did not hear back by the time the story aired.