New $25K endowment lightens financial load for SRTC students

The endowment arrives as students grapple with increasing costs, including a recent tuition increase at SRTC.



The endowment will generate interest over time, providing ongoing scholarships to help cover tuition, books, and other essentials



Watch the video to see how this new scholarship endowment is providing crucial financial relief to Thomasville students

BROADCAST SCRIPT

For students facing financial hurdles, a new $25,000 scholarship endowment at Southern Regional Technical College could be a game-changer.

I'm diving into how this fund will empower students to pursue their dreams without the stress of financial burdens.

Southern Regional Technical College has just launched a new $25,000 scholarship endowment.

"I think it would be very helpful," said Mirabal.

The money comes from a contribution from Five Star Credit Union. This fund is designed to help students manage their tuition and other rising educational costs.

"I mean, every bit counts, even if it's just a dollar. Everything counts," said Mirabal.

Mirabal is a veterinary technology student at SRTC.

Many students like her think about the cost of books and binders, which just keep getting more expensive.

"I think everybody is feeling it," said Renee.

Christina Renee is the the Director of Institutional Advancement.

"Everything is way more expensive than what it used to be. We're lucky to still be an affordable option for our students, but they still struggle," said Renee.

"I work 12 hours a week, so it's not a lot of money, and I have to pay for food and gas and all that. Those scholarships have really helped me, and I haven't had to pay for a single thing at all while I've been here," said Mirabal.

Besides school supplies, tuition fees have also gone up. The cost per credit hour at SRTC recently rose from $100 to $107— the first increase in about eight years. This endowment will help cover these added expenses.

The endowment also supports SRTC's 70% non-traditional students and those who've maxed out financial aid, providing crucial help as they juggle work and studies.

"I know that if I didn't have scholarships, I would probably not be here right now because it's a lot. It's very cheap to be here, but it's still a lot of money for someone that doesn't make money and they're dependent and all that," said Mirabal.

The scholarship application for the spring semester is already open, with awards set to be announced in November, just before the semester starts.