Network After Work Tally hosts networking event Friday night

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — If working nine to five is not the way you want to make your living, there's an event happening Friday that can help you fix that.

Network After Work Tally focuses on helping local entrepreneurs make networking connections while also educating them on the resources available to start a business.

The organization hosts monthly free networking events that anyone can attend. Felicia Stanley, creator of Network After Work Tally, says the event has a lot to offer.

"It's a mix of entertainment and education in one. We have our bar area here, we have our kitchen open for food here and then we're doing a networking exercise as well to get everyone engaged and to get everyone interacting with each other to get to know each other as well and some possible partnerships when they leave the room."

This month the guest speaker is Office of Economic Vitality director Keith Bowers. The event is hosted at the Island Seafood Event space on North Monroe Street in Tallahassee. It starts at 7 p.m. To find out more information about the event you can visit Network After Work Tally's Facebook page.