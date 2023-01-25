NEMA hosts law enforcement forum to help put a stop to violence in the community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Nearly 100 business owners and their employees gathered to find out from law enforcement what help Tallahassee businesses can provide to put an end to violence. Law enforcement said relying solely on witnesses to come forth to solve crimes isn’t the answer. Now, they are calling on business owners to share cameras with the real time crime center for evidence.

“The business community supports them, we support what they do, we think about them, and we want to do anything that we can to help them do their job better,” said Will Croley.

State Attorney Jack Campbell was in attendance of the forum. He felt the main point of focus should be on the youth. He believes addressing the problem early on will lead to a better future with little to no violence. Adding, this situation has begun to hit way too close to home.

"We have a very young population that is incredibly violent. I was talking to Rocky Hanna the other day and he was talking about the gun at Leon, and I reminded him that my son was 100 yards down the hallway. Not too far from Commissioner Richardson's daughter. This is very real to us," said Jack Campbell State Attorney.

Sheriff Walt McNeil spoke about the idea of the sheriff’s office partnering with FAMU to create an incubator. The incubator would serve as a hub for youth who have been expelled from school and have nothing to do with their day other than fall victim to violence. McNeil suggested the incubator should have psychologists and social workers that could help the youth work through their problems. Adding that, in a report Leon County found that 85% of the people involved in violent crimes were either expelled or suspended from school.

“If we somehow have interventions with the youth and those families before they get into 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th grade we can have success,” said Walt McNeil,