Neighbors to preview finalized Frenchtown Neighborhood First Plan before CRA approval

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Saturday is the final day the public can give their thoughts on the plan to move this neighborhood forward while preserving history.

Samson Israel lives in Frenchtown.

"Our history shows that when we come together and put our minds together we can do great things," said Israel.

He's one of many people in the area looking forward to the final reveal of the Frenchtown Neighborhood First Plan.

The plan in the works since 2020 targets six key areas like economic development, neighborhood safety and neighborhood image.

Beverly Williams is one of the leaders working to get it done.

"Transforming the community into a viable sustainable community. Maintaining the character of Frenchtown," said Williams.

Mental Health resources and affordable housing will also be presented to the community Saturday before heading to the City Community Redevelopment Agency.

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson says Frenchtown deserves a facelift and the city is invested in making it happen.

"A lot of promises have been made in the past that have gone unfulfilled, but we want to make sure this time that when we pull the trigger we're able to meet that target," Richardson said.

How much funding Frenchtown receives will be decided next week.

Leaders are now asking people in the area to come out and see what they have planned for a community with a rich history.

"They will feel good about where they live," Williams said.

While transforming these streets into a better community.

If you would like to weigh in on the Neighborhood First Plan you can visit the Lincoln Center from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Lincoln Center.

There will be food and refreshments while neighbors review what's to come in their community.