Neighbors to gather at Florida State Capitol for "No Kings" protest Saturday

TALLAHASSEE — Residents are planning to gather at the Florida State Capitol Saturday morning for another "No Kings" protest. The demonstration will speak against several Trump administration policies and follows similar protests over the summer.

Neighbors are preparing to gather at the Florida State Capitol Saturday morning for another "No Kings" protest. The demonstration is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Organizers say the protest will speak against President Trump's deployment of federal troops to U.S. cities, the administration's immigration crackdown, the government shutdown, and the effort to redraw congressional maps.

"We've been suffering from a culture of loneliness for quite some time since COVID," said organizer Susan Gage with Indivisible Tallahassee, "And this is an opportunity for people to come together and realize, 'Hey, I'm not alone in this. I'm not the only one who's concerned. I'm not the only one who wants to see a better America then what we've got right now.'"

Millions across the country took to the streets over the summer during similar "No Kings" protests, including in our area.

Organizers say they want tomorrow's protests to be highly visible but peaceful.

