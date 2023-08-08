Neighbors report more wildlife in Northeast Tallahassee, we're digging into why

Neighbors in East Tallahassee have been seeing more wildlife near their homes

Development in the area could be responsible for pushing the animals into neighborhoods

Leon County's population is poised to increase by 18,000 people by the year 2030

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

People living off of Buck Lake Road have been an increase in animals in their front and backyard since development has been booming on this side of town. While they love to see nature so close to home, some said they are worried to that animals are displaced.

Annette Sorne loves her secluded home of 30 years off of Buck Lake Road.

"When we moved here, Buck Lake Road was probably much narrower and it was not like the way it is now," Sorne said.

She said she has seen an increase in animals visiting her backyard recently.

She said she has seen bears, coyotes, raccoons and deer come to her back yard in growing numbers.

With more animals visiting her home, Sorne decided to set up a camera to watch the new furry friends and share the videos with friends on social media.

"I just set it up and have been enjoying the passer-bys," Sorne said.

She is not the only one in the area to see an increase.

Jay Ammerman with Blackthumb Wildlife Removal says new development in this part of town has an impact on wildlife.

"New construction is going to obviously displace a lot of things," Ammerman said. "You've got a loss in habitat."

The Greater Tallahassee Chamber of Commerce said Leon County's population is poised to increase by 18,000 people by the year 2030. While that may be good for the area economy, with that increase comes a need for new housing. New construction has the potential to displace even more wildlife.

"Some will adapt and some will move on, but we are fundamentally changing the ecosystem when we do a big build like that," Ammerman said.

While she loves the animals, Sorne said she worries about them losing their home.

"Very concerned about it. I am hoping there is enough people doing something about it, taking care of the animals," Sorne said.

However, she said the animals bring her and her followers on Social Media joy.

"A lot of people are negative on those apps, social media," Sorne said. "I get private messages saying 'Thank you, it's refreshing to see joy and love and not complaints.'"

FWC said there are a few things that draw bears, raccoons and coyotes to people's homes, including picnic or grilling areas, pet food or unsecured trash.

