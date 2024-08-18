Neighbors come together to help victims of hurricane Debby relive stress

Free massages, mental health resources and stretches for neighbors who were impacted Hurricane Debby.

Neighbors who had flooding, damage and helping others came to use the resources.

Watch the video to hear from a neighbor who received these resources

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Mental health is important, and neighbors here are helping those who were impacted by hurricane Debby with theirs. I’m Ashley Engle in the Suwannee County neighborhood. I’m seeing how neighbors are taking away some the stress victims here are feeling.

A time to relax

“I think that the stress has a way of transferring from people to people and amongst families.”

That Keda Sherrod and many neighbors tell me that was much needed during this difficult time.

“Been a resident of Florida my whole life. I have never seen anyone do services like this.”

Neighbors in Suwannee County are still recovering from hurricane Debby that hit two weeks ago.

Kerry Umphery is the task force leader of the state emergency response team for mental health and wellness. She says her and her team are here to help neighbors mentally and physically.

“People really get worried about mental health, and we don’t really need to get worried about it. We just need to slow down a bit and remind ourselves with how strong we are. We are Florida strong.”

Kerry and her team offered free massages, mental health resources and stretches for neighbors who were impacted by the storm.

If they’ve been out there really working hard on their homes. If they’re a first responder whose been really having a hard time with the long hours that they’ve been out there working in the community.

They also were there to hear neighbor’s story’s and remind them, they are not alone during this difficult time. And that we are Florida strong.

“It affects everybody, if it doesn’t affect you personally, it affects someone that you know.”

Kerry says they have seen victims who were impacted by flooding, power outages and whose homes were damaged.

