Neighborhoods and businesses feel the effects of storm power outages

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "We have about 10 service crews coming in to assist with that restoration," said Samantha Jessee, Talquin Electric.

Over 18,000 Talquin customers experienced power outages Wednesday night.

With tree limbs falling on power lines both neighborhoods and businesses have had to make adjustments.

Right now businesses, such as Sperry & Associates, are closed due to the power outage and aren't sure when they'll be able to open back up.

Talquin Electric is taking a different approach this year by having community conversations about how to improve water and electric outages for times like this.

"There are always things we can do differently and make ourselves better," said Jessee.

Emergency management director Kevin Peters says while Leon County is at risk for severe weather, they are preparing their crews to be on standby.

"If we do have other issues that might occur during the evening hours with additional severe weather, those crews that had work last night that got some time off today would be available to come back for the evening shift," said Peters.

Peters suggests everyone stay safe and of course—stay prepared.

"We encourage people to be prepared all year long," said Peters.