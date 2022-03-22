Neighborhood watch relaunching in Gadsden County

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — "We want to make sure that we're providing safety at all measures."

Commissioner Ronterious Green said communicating and knowing what's happening in your neighborhoods is the first step to safety.

To do that he is partnering with the Gadsden County Sheriff's Department to re launch the neighborhood watch program to help decrease the amount of crimes across the county.

"We want to be proactive opposed to always being reactive when things happen."

Green believes the additional eyes will help reduce the crime if people see something and say something.

For Sergeant Thomas Perkins it’s also a way to connect with people and build there trust.

"Partnership is the key, reporting what you see and encouraging people to come forward and not be shy."

Perkins said crime varies from year to year and they’re trying to stay ahead by doing a number of things.

"Implementing as many of these county wide initiatives as possible."

Commissioner Green said the neighborhood watch program will start in District five the goal is to have programs in all areas within the city.

For now he's putting in the work to make sure his entire district is covered.

"It has caused me to go door to door which I thoroughly enjoy. Letting my neighbors and constituents know hey we're coming out and we're here to serve you."

The first neighborhood watch program will happen Tuesday.

It starts at noon at Ingram's Marina.