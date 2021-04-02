Neighborhood Health prepares for mass vaccination clinic

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Neighborhood Health Clinic is preparing now for an expected rush of people wanting to get vaccinated Monday.

They held a second dose clinic Friday to wrap up their goal of vaccinating 500 people for the week, but say they expect to vaccinate as many as 500 people in one day when the age restriction lowers to 18 next week. Director Jeanne Freeman explained one way they're getting prepared.

"We did make a few staffing changes, having some of our providers come to the Orange Avenue location where we'll be so they can also see their patients and take care of vaccinations."

Neighborhood health currently offers the Moderna vaccine.

Freeman says they've recently used federal funding to order doses of the Johnson & Johnson version and will offer those as well if they arrive in time for Monday's all-day clinic.