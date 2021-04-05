Neighborhood Medical Center orders additional vaccines for expanded eligibility

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Local clinics are increasing their vaccine supplies as more people become eligible for vaccines.

Neighborhood Medical Center requested and received an additional 200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to keep up with increasing demand.

They're now offering those in addition to an unlimited supply of Moderna. CEO Jeanne Freeman says, after a slow morning, ordering the additional vaccines proved to be a wise decision.

"Today is quite busy for us at our Orange Avenue location. We have vaccines through drive-up testing and also you can walk up behind us our mobile unit is in action with primary care as well, so we have one-stop shopping today," said Jeanné Freeman, Neighborhood Health Clinic CEO.

Neighborhood staff encouraged people visiting the mobile clinic to get vaccinated in addition to receiving primary care.

They'll offer both Moderna and Johnson Johnson vaccinations Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. You can walk or drive up without an appointment.