Nearly two months after deadly Tallahassee DUI crash, suspect arrested

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A Clay County, Florida man has been arrested nearly two months after a deadly Tallahassee crash.

On Nov. 24 around 3:27 a.m., officers were called to a single-car crash near Cactus Street and Hayward Drive. The driver hit a tree and flipped onto its side.

The driver and front-seat passenger were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. Both passengers in the backseat were killed.

After a thorough investigation, detectives say they found probable cause to charge the driver, Christopher Congdon, with two counts of Vehicular Homicide and two counts of DUI Manslaughter.

Deputies with the Clay County Sheriff's Office arrested Congdon on January 16 at his home, and he remains in the Clay County Jail.

