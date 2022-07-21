Nearly 300 affordable housing units coming to Tallahassee by Summer 2023

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "I'm just real excited about again, about creating more opportunities for affordable housing in the city of Tallahassee.," says Kimball Thomas.

A new partnership between the city and local developer, Premier Fine Homes is bringing more affordable housing options to Tallahassee.

Their goal--to build nearly 300 multi-income houses.

There are currently 5,000 affordable housing units in Tallahassee. With 1900 units being added within the last two years. Now with the help of developer Premiere Fine Homes that number is about to go up.

President of the development Jason Ghazvini says they hope this complex will be for new families, teachers, police officers, and more.

"Honestly this is our roots. My father, when he was alive, when we first started premiere, he was selling homes for $45,000. It was a duplex. So, we've always as a company built in a more affordable price range," says Ghazvini.

Ghazvini shares that this was something the company felt was a necessity for the community.

Jason Ghazvini, President of Premiere Fine Homes "We have firsthand or front row seats to how important it is to the community and how many people need it and want affordable housing and inclusionary housing."