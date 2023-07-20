NE Tallahassee neighbors frustrated with trash on the curb for weeks

LEON COUNTY, FL (WTXL) — People living in Northeast Leon County are getting frustrated with trash not being collected on the curb.

Living in Killearn Lakes, Keli Harwood thought something was off when her tree limbs sat on the curb for eight days.

"We recently cut some trees and bushes and sat them to the side of the road for pick up and I noticed they weren't being picked up," Harwood said.

She called Waste Pro to get an answer.

"She said, okay, it should be picked up in three days. Well, that was 15 days ago now and nothing has been picked up, " Harwood said.

Trash sitting on the curb in Killearn Lakes is common as you drive through the neighborhood.

To get answers, I went to speak with leaders from Leon County Government.

Director of Resource Stewardship Maggie Theriot said yard waste should be picked up without calling Waste Pro if it meets guidelines.

"If you have a standard pile, we define that as 6 feet by 4 feet by 4 feet, which is a pretty good size," Theriot said. "If you have those branches from your yard, stack them up by the roadway and those should be picked up and removed on your regular day of service when your garbage and recycling are removed."

ABC 27 called Waste Pro to get an answer. They directed us back to Leon County.

Unlike yard waste, the county said bulky items like furniture need to have a scheduled pick up by calling Waste Pro.

People ABC 27 spoke with said they have called for their mattresses and other furniture to be picked up to no avail.

Despite calling the company, Harwood said the debris is now taking a toll on her property.

"The trees and limbs I have now have killed my grass," Harwood said.

Under a new contract with the county beginning in October, neighbors should not have to call and request their bulky items be picked up come.

Harwood is skeptical that will happen.

"They're doubling our price of the service and were supposed to have better service but we can't even get that done now, " Harwood said.

If you have called Waste Pro and you have not heard back, you can call the Leon County Office of Resource Stewardship at 850-606-5000.

