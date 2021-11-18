NCAA Division I Cross Country National Championships expected to bring economic boost to Leon County

LEON COUNTY, Fla. (WTXL) — The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Cross Country National Championships is poised to bring a big boost to the local economy this weekend.

Over 1,000 athletes and coaches... and 7,500 spectators... will equate to over 2.5 million dollars in direct-spending at local hotels, restaurants, and businesses in Leon County. The championships are all happening at Apalachee Regional Park. That park just got over 2 million dollars in improvements with a new award stage, operations center, and finish line...all to make Leon County a major hub for cross country events. Local leaders, business owners, and community members are excited for what this race can do for the local area. ABC 27 spoke to Arianna Perez, the Front of House Manager at Bumpa's, who says this weekend could bring over 30,000 dollars to the restaurant.

"I think it will be good exposure for us and I think we'll get a lot more business than usual I think it will be great for not only just front of house but the restaurant as a whole."

The championships will also be nationally televised on ESPN-U which local leaders hope will show off what Leon County has to offer for hosting future sporting events.

Looking ahead, Leon County Parks and Recreation says they're working on placing a bid for the 2026 cross country world championships to really put the community on the map.

The NCAA Division I Cross Country National Championships is happening this Saturday. Gates open at 8 AM. The first race starts at 10:20 AM.

