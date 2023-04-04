National Weather Service: Two tornadoes touched down in Decatur County

(WTXL) — The National Weather Service in Tallahassee, Florida confirmed Tuesday that two tornadoes touched down during inclement weather Monday afternoon in Decatur County, Georgia.

According to the preliminary NWS Damage Survey released Tuesday afternoon, the first tornado developed near Lake Douglas Road and moved rapidly east, crossing Alday Road.

The survey revealed that convergent tree damage was used to differentiate the tornado track from widespread straight-line wind damage surrounding the path.

The survey did not note structural damage.

The tornado, which was estimated to be an EF1 tornado with estimated peak winds of 105 miles per hour, dissipated in a heavily wood area.

The second tornado was an EF1 with estimated peak winds of 95 miles per hour in the town of Climax.

NWS said the brief tornado developed near Salem Church Road and Handville Road. It damaged a farm and crossed a field. The tornado damaged trees, a farm equipment storage building and pulled a heavy concrete footing from the ground.

The tornado dissipated near Bradley Street, which is just north of Climax.

No injuries or deaths because of the tornadoes were reported.

An EF1 tornado is considered “weak” on the Enhanced Fujita Scale, which classifies tornadoes from EF0 to EF5.