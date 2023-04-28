National Weather Service: Two tornadoes confirmed in Thomas County

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed Friday afternoon that two tornadoes touched down in Thomas County during severe weather Thursday evening.

According to the NWS preliminary survey released Friday afternoon, the first tornado, an EF1 tornado, touched down along U.S. Highway 84 near Greenwood Plantation Thursday at 6:11 p.m.

Wind was measured at 100 miles per hour as the tornado just missed several homes to the southeast and remained over wooded area before it dissipated at 6:13 p.m. crossing U.S. 84 Bypass.

It is believed the second tornado touched down at 6:20 p.m. in the Holly Springs neighborhood.

The NWS noted that the circulation that birthed the first tornado produced the second tornado.

Minor damage to trees along with a tree falling on a barn was documented.

The tornado remained very weak as it moved northeast. The tornado then intensified near Egg and Butter Road.

The damage at that location was consistent with an EF1 tornado with winds at 90 miles per hour.

The tornado dissipated as it crossed Fredonia Road at 6:27 p.m.

The NWS noted that the Thomas County Emergency Management Agency assisted with the damage survey.

EF1 is on the "weaker end" of the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The scale measures tornado strength.

The scale is from EF0 to EF5.