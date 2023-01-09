National Weather Service: Tornado confirmed in Clinch County from Wednesday’s line of storms in south Georgia

(WTXL) — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Jacksonville, Florida confirmed Friday afternoon that a tornado impacted a section of Clinch County, Georgia on Wednesday, Jan. 4.

According to the NWS from its survey, an EF-0 tornado touched down between 12:35 p.m. and 12:36 p.m. Wednesday with estimated winds of 85 miles per hour.

The NWS noted the path of the tornado was north of the city of Fargo in the area of Fargo Highway (U.S. 441) and crossed the road just south of Retreat Road.

The tornado traveled 6/10 of a mile with an estimated maximum width of 300 yards.

No injuries or deaths were reported related to the tornado.

The National Weather Service notes that an EF-0 tornado is on the lower end of the Enhanced Fujita Scale.

The Enhanced Fujita Scale is used to rate the strength of a tornado by its estimated wind speed and related damage among other factors.

The scale is from the lowest end of EF-0 to EF-5 at the highest end.

According to the National Weather Service's survey, the line of storms also birthed tornadoes in Pierce and Charlton counties.