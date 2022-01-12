National Weather Service Tallahassee to perform maintenance on radar

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service in Tallahassee is getting ready to upgrade its doppler radar.

Technicians will take the radar offline beginning Monday, Jan. 24. During this time, crews will replace and refurbish equipment.

Meteorologists with the National Weather Service told ABC 27 this will keep radar working well into the next decade.

"We have to remove the radome that's on top of all the components then also remove the pedestal for the radar," says Kelly Godsey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service.

"That's a piece of equipment that weighs about 15,000 pounds. The gears that are inside that pedestal are responsible for how the radar is tilted during a scan."

The radar will be down for two weeks. The National Weather Service will use radars in the Panhandle, Southeast Alabama and South Georgia to monitor for possible severe weather here in the Big Bend.