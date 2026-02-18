TALLAHASSEE, FL — The National Weather Service Tallahassee has opened registration for their SKYWARN Storm Spotter Training program, offering virtual classes to help residents become the "eyes" for meteorologists during severe weather events across the Big Bend and South Georgia regions.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW:

National Weather Service offers free storm spotter training for Big Bend, South Georgia residents

The SKYWARN program trains volunteers to identify and report dangerous weather conditions, helping meteorologists issue more accurate and timely warnings to protect communities during severe weather events.

The comprehensive training program covers essential weather knowledge, including National Weather Service operations, cloud formation, tornado development stages, hail size identification, and severe weather recognition. Participants learn to serve as volunteer storm spotters, providing critical real-time weather observations to meteorologists.

"The final part of it is, ok, now you have all this general information, uh, how can you relate to us. So we go over what to report, when to report it, and how to report it," David Reese said.

National Weather Service Tallahassee

Reese is a meteorologist at the National Weather Service Tallahassee.

The first virtual class begins February 19, with registration still available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Want to see more local news? Visit the WTXL ABC 27 Website.

Stay in touch with us anywhere, anytime.

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram and X.

