National Weather Service issues tornado warning for Leon County

(WTXL) — UPDATE: The National Weather Service issued a tornado warning for portions of Leon County in the Woodville area until 10:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Tallahassee on Wednesday night issued a tornado warning for portions of Wakulla County.

Tornado Warning including Woodville FL until 10:45 PM EST pic.twitter.com/Wmz9HUz4B0 — NWS Tallahassee (@NWSTallahassee) December 15, 2022

The Leon County government said in an alert if an individual is in a car or outdoors, seek shelter inside a sturdy building immediately, move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and avoid windows.

INITIAL REPORT

The tornado warning in Wakulla County is in effect until 10:15 p.m.

The Wakulla County Sheriff's Office said in an automatic voice message Wednesday night for individuals in and near the storm to seek shelter immediately.