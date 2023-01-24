National Weather Service confirms tornado in Wakulla County

(WTXL) — The National Weather Service confirmed Monday night that an EF-1 tornado touched down in Wakulla County Sunday.

According to the National Weather Service public information statement, in its damage survey the tornado’s peak wind was 95 mile per hour and traveled just over 3/10 of a mile.

No fatalities or injuries associated with the tornado were reported.

The NWS confirmed in its statement the tornado touched down just east of Ashley Hall Road, south of Bob Miller Road at 12:45 p.m. Sunday.

The tornado moved northeast across Bob Miller Road and S&S Ranch Road before dissipating less than two minutes after touching down.

The tornado caused damage to trees, manufactured homes and vehicles along Bob Miller Road, while a home on Dana Drive sustained roof damage.