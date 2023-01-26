National Weather Service: Confirmed tornado in Leon County Wednesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The National Weather Service in Tallahassee confirmed Thursday afternoon that an EF-1 tornado touched down in southwest Leon County Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service damage survey released Thursday, the tornado had peak winds of 105 miles per hour and traveled just over 3.25 miles.

The tornado touched down in the Apalachicola National Forest, just north of the county line between Leon and Wakulla counties between Springhill Road and Crawfordville Highway.

The tornado moved northeast through the forest and snapped and uprooted numerous trees along its path.

The NWS said the tornado dissipated in the forest before it reached the populated areas around Lake Munson and Capital Circle Southwest.

The tornado began at 10:23 a.m. and dissipated at 10:27 a.m.

The survey notes no injuries or fatalities were reported in relation to the tornado.