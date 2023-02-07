National Teachers Union launches a half a million dollars in grants towards educators

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — "That's who we are as a union. We want what kid's need! We know when we work together, we can problem solve," said Randi Weingarten, President of the American Federation of Teachers.

Right now, there are nearly 10,000 openings in public schools across Florida according to the American federation of teachers.

That's why the association is now working with local districts to get and keep teachers in the classroom.

"I think right now for educators in the state of Florida obviously pay is the number one issue. It's been the number one issue and it's not just the amount of pay its also fairness," said Andrew Spar, Florida Education Association President.

The AFT is working closely with teachers to identify the reasons many are leaving the field.

The top three reasons…unfair pay, lack of trust as professionals, and lack of support from outside voices.

"I'm deeply concerned about the future of our public school system given the redirect we're hearing from many public officials," said Rocky Hanna, LCS Superintendent.

Leon County School's Superintendent Rocky Hanna was among the group of educators who stood with the AFT Tuesday as the association announced that it would spend half a million dollars to help support schools across the country.

In Florida, Leon and Pinellas county will receive 2 of 14 grants awarded to schools districts with each county receiving $35,000.

AFT President Randi Weingarten says the grants are aimed to help districts address issues from shortages in educators to retention by making sure teachers feel supported.

"We treat the people who work with children fairly and give them the freedom and respect that they deserve for the valued and righteous work that they're doing." said Weingarten.