National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration declares El Niño development

Climate pattern in the Pacific Ocean
Ahead of the 2023 hurricane season, WTXL ABC 27 First to Know chief meteorologist Casanova Nurse explains how El Niño-Southern Oscillation in the Pacific Ocean influences the number of tropical storms and hurricanes that occur in the Atlantic Basin.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jun 08, 2023
(WTXL) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said Thursday that a climate pattern that influences global weather has developed.

NOAA said El Niño conditions have developed as the atmosphere response to warmer than average tropical Pacific sea surfaces began during the past month.

ABC 27 First to Know Weather explains in the video at the beginning of the article what is El Niño - formally known as El Niño and Southern Oscillation - and how it influences storm development during the Atlantic Hurricane season.

The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season in June 1 through Nov. 30.

