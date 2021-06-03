Watch
National Donut Day 2021 is June 4: Deals and discounts

Run and Ride for Donuts, yes Donuts
Posted at 5:28 PM, Jun 03, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — National Donut Day 2021 is Friday, June 4. From national chains to local favorites, donut shops are offering customers deals and freebies to celebrate one of America’s favorite confections.

Donut King in Tallahassee is offering one free glazed donut.

Dunkin’ Donuts is offering a free donut with any beverage purchase for National Donut Day Deal.

Krispy Kreme has two offers on National Doughnut Day.

In addition to National Doughnut Day, guests who have received a COVID vaccination shot are still eligible for one free Original Glazed® doughnut. That's one free doughnut of choice, one free Original Glazed® doughnut and a $1 Original Glazed Dozen with any dozen purchased.

