National Breastfeeding Month: TMH helps mothers breastfeed

TALLAHASSEE FLA. (WTXL) — Three out of four mothers in the US will start out breast feeding.

At the end of six months that rate will fall that's according to the CDC.

We spoke with Tiffany Williams, a local mother of four in Tallahassee who told said breastfeeding was not easy.

She says it took work and dedication to get the milk pumping.

At Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare they have a unit dedicated to helping mothers learn the techniques needed to breastfeed.

"I just kept on. I pushed through and I didn't give up," said Williams.

While medical experts recommend breastfeeding, it's not for everyone.

"Breastfeeding is very tailored specifically to your baby in that moment in that time, you can't beat that" said Jennie Johnson, Assistant Nurse Manager, Family Care Unit at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare.

If you can't breastfeed but want to give your child breast milk medical experts say you can utilize milk banks and if you're thinking about a wet nurse contact your primary care physician.

A new breast milk donation site is open in Leon County.

The Capital Area Healthy Start Coalition has partnered with Mothers Milk Bank of Florida to accept donated milk from local donors, which is safely screened, processed & distributed to babies in need.

Those interested can visit Capital Area Health Start.