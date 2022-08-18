Natasha Howard to participate in USA women’s national team training camp

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida State Women’s Basketball Alumna Natasha Howard is one of 28 athletes selected to participate in the 2022 USA Basketball Women’s National Team training camp from Sept. 6-12 in Las Vegas.

Athletes were selected by the USA Basketball Women’s National Team Committee, chaired by Connecticut Sun president Jen Rizzotti.

The 2022 FIBA World Cup includes 12 of the best national teams in the world and takes place Sept. 22-Oct. 1 in Sydney. The USA Women’s Basketball National Team will be announced prior to the start of group play at the FIBA World Cup.

Among the participating athletes are Ariel Atkins, Shakira Austin, Aliyah Boston, Kahleah Copper, Elena Delle Donne, Diamond DeShields, Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray, Chelsea Gray, Dearica Hamby, Myisha Hines-Allen, Natasha Howard, Rhyne Howard, Sabrina Ionescu, Brionna Jones, Betnijah Laney, Jewell Loyd, Kayla McBride, Angel McCoughtry, Arike Ogunbowale, Kelsey Plum, Aerial Powers, NaLyssa Smith, Breanna Stewart, Alyssa Thomas, Courtney Williams, A’ja Wilson and Jackie Young.

Howard has enjoyed an All-Star season for the New York Liberty in 2022, averaging 15.1 points, 7.3 rebounds and shooting 48.2 percent from the floor. Howard has won three WNBA Championships with two teams in the Minnesota Lynx (2017) and the Seattle Storm (2018 and 2020), and was named the WNBA Defensive Player of the Year as well as an All-WNBA First Team and All-Defensive Team member in 2019.

On Wednesday, Howard delivered 22 points in a comeback win by the seventh-seeded New York Liberty in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs, defeating the No. 2 seed Chicago Sky 98-91.

Howard played for the Seminoles from 2010-14, emerging as the program’s all-time leader in rebounds (1,046) and double-doubles (41). She also set the single-game scoring record with 43 points at Syracuse on Feb. 13, 2014.