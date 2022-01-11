Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

NAACP's Martin Luther King Jr. day march to the state capitol canceled

Event canceled due to COVID-19
items.[0].image.alt
Photo Credit: MGN Online
NAACP
NAACP
Posted at 5:49 PM, Jan 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-11 17:49:42-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A tradition on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in Florida’s state capital will not be conducted this year.

According to a post on the NAACP of Tallahassee Facebook page, the MLK March scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 is canceled.

The decision to cancel the march was based on the recent surge of COVID-19 variants, their transmissibility, and the increase cases of COVID in the community.

The march was scheduled to begin Monday morning at C.K. Steele Plaza and conclude at the Florida State Capitol.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming