NAACP's Martin Luther King Jr. day march to the state capitol canceled

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A tradition on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday in Florida’s state capital will not be conducted this year.

According to a post on the NAACP of Tallahassee Facebook page, the MLK March scheduled for Monday, Jan. 17 is canceled.

The decision to cancel the march was based on the recent surge of COVID-19 variants, their transmissibility, and the increase cases of COVID in the community.

The march was scheduled to begin Monday morning at C.K. Steele Plaza and conclude at the Florida State Capitol.