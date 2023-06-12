Musician recruits veterans to participate in upcoming variety show

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — A man who moved to the Big Bend from Missouri is hoping to find a way to honor local veterans.

Steven Brown is a veteran and a musician. He Is trying to recruit veterans from around the Big Bend that could take part in a veteran variety show called Freedom Fest.

He shares the importance of having an event like this.

"Veterans are willing to keep giving back to the community and not just sit on our laurels from our time in the military and keep continuing and try to and support and salute other veterans in the area," Brown said.

Freedom Fest is happening Veterans Day weekend.

If you'd like to participate, you can email Manager@stevenbrown.org.