Music therapy at Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare aiding early-child development

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Two hundred kids; that's how many have been cognitively impacted each year since 2006, all with the magic of music.

Cognition, language, and motor skills…the younger the better when it comes to developing these. To make it happen, Tallahassee Memorial Healthcare is stepping in with music therapy classes.

Ciele Knox is the Medical Music Therapy Director and says, "Because they're learning oh we're freezing now, or we're starting back again, so they're learning the social cues of when to stop and go, which they'll eventually need for schooling."

Those social skills come when the child and parent work together at each class. Then, parents take those activities home to keep the learning ball rolling.

"We know a lot of frustrations from little ones comes with an inability to communicate but if we're giving them those tools then they're able to access that earlier."

There are 3 sessions targeting different age groups. For the youngest, kids learn how to grasp by picking up small shakers, helping them understand cause and effect.

Older kids learn about emotions and making connections between multiple instruments.

From here, kids get up to speed on touch, vocalization, and interacting in a group setting.

But where did it all begin?

In TMH's NICU, where premature babies need extra help and music therapy comes to the rescue.

Something NICU Music Therapist, Valerie Williams, says is key in brain development.

"Making sure that they're breathing well, their oxygen is staying up, their heart rate is staying where it's supposed to be, we're also helping them develop tolerance to different kinds of stimulation."

After discharge, they follow up to make sure kids are on track. This, grew into the music therapy classes that are now back in-person after the pandemic.

All kids between 6 to 24 months old are welcome to take part in the classes which are adapted to individual developmental needs.

The Medical Music Therapy Program is a partnership between TMH and Florida State University.

Taking a closer look at the classes that are open to the community:

They happen every Friday morning at TMH.

There are 3 different sessions that serve kids ages 18 to 24 months, 12 to 17 months, and 6 to 11 months old.

It costs $5 per class, and all funds go to research, and to help train more music therapists.

Parents are encouraged to register online.

Click here to register your little one!