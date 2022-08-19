Museum of Florida History to temporarily close for renovations

The Museum of Florida History will temporarily close as part of ongoing renovations at the R.A. Gray Building beginning Sept. 6.

“As Florida’s official state history museum, we take great pride in preserving our artifacts and sharing them with the public,” said Secretary of State Cord Byrd. “Artifacts in the Museum’s collection are an important part of Florida’s irreplaceable heritage. They will be removed from the exhibit galleries as a precautionary measure and will be back on display for the public when the museum reopens.”

According to a statement from the Florida Department of State, the renovations are part of a repair project on the plaza level above the museum's exhibit gallery.

The reopening date has not been set yet.

The department said that certain areas will remain open through Labor Day, including Florida's First People, the Waterways exhibit featuring the recreated steamboat, Grandma's Attic, and the special temporary exhibit The Lure of Florida Fishing.