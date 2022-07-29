Murals around Tallahassee brightens up the community one color at a time

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Walls that were covered in graffiti are now murals giving people in the community something beautiful to look at.

"Art is that one that one imaginative friend that basically kind of understands you," said Michael Crowne.

Crowne is one of the local artists that painted this mural, one of three in the graffiti to murals program.

It's part of the city of Tallahassee's vacant to vibrant project.

An initiative to brighten up the city; one color at a time.

Sarah Alfano works on the city of Tallahassee's communications team.

She said she remembers when these murals were in progress but nothing is like the finished product.

"It just looks so much more alive once its up there on a wall and really does brighten up the space," said Alfano.

Alfano said this program uses the graffiti tagged on city owned walls as a catalyst to get the community together to decide what should replace it.

"We work with the neighborhoods and they're able to take a look at the art that's going to go up on them before it goes and its painted there so it can become part of the communities something that they can be really proud of and an asset for them to enjoy," said Alfano.

Alfano said she wants the community to experience art on a regular basis and that starts with their neighborhoods.

Art, Crowns told ABC 27 is something everyone has the ability to enjoy.

"No matter what color, no matter what race, whatever your background is its a universal language that transcends and translates through all," said Crowne.

You can see the three murals on



High road and Croydon drive



Macomb Street between Call and Park



Macomb Street and Pensacola.

According to the city of Tallahassee, if you are interested in suggesting the next wall design or know a local artist who can create the next mural head to Graffiti to Murals Program.