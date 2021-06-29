Multiple shootings in Tallahassee after FDLE crime report released

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee police and community leaders want this summer to be a safe one, now with these recent shootings, there is a greater push to stop the violence we've seen.

Since January there have been 30 shootings in Tallahassee with six of those ending with someone dead.

The Potbelly's Shooting on Sunday morning is the second at the college avenue bar in four months.

The first happened in March when a Florida A&M University student was hurt.

Violent crimes were up in Leon County in 2020, according to the Florida Department of Law enforcement crime report.

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson said the violence needs to end, communities need to come together.

"We've all got to work together. It has to be a community effort at this point," said Richardson. "We can't police our way out of it, but certainly all of us as a community are going to have to step up and call and report these issues when they happen."

1,500 people were at Potbelly's during Sunday's shooting, so far no arrests have been made.

TPD is asking people with information to come forward, you can contact Big Bend Crime Stoppers at (850) 222-0890.