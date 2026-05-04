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Multiple cars overturned, several injured in Leon County crash Monday

The crash happened near Capital Circle SE and Woodville Highway, the FHP said.
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Capital Circle SE Monday
Justin White
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Capital Circle SE Monday
Multi-vehicle crash shuts down part of Capital Circle SE Monday
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SOUTH TALLAHASSEE, FL — A crash involving several vehicles left multiple people hurt in Leon County Monday night. The Florida Highway Patrol says the crash caused at least two vehicles to overturn.

It happened near Woodville Highway and Capital Circle SE. FHP says it also impacted traffic on Crawfordville Highway and Tram Road.

The FHP says the victims' injuries range from "minor to serious". Investigators are working to learn what led to the crash and exactly how many people were involved.

This is a developing story.

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